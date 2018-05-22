Signs of the Fallen: Military heroes honored with moving tribute
CLEVELAND - "I call it the day hell knocked on my door," said Patricia Phillips.
Children who will never grow old are remembered by Gold Star families left behind.
"There's a little bit of a pain in my heart and I don't want that to ever go away because this is the worst thing that's ever happened to me and that pain reminds me of it daily," said Marianne Scherry.
Ahead of Memorial Day, FOX 8 remembers fallen Northeast Ohio heroes. In a moving tribute to their families, reporter Maia Belay gives new meaning to the signs of the fallen.