Rare look at mysterious shipwrecks and legends lurking in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Thousands of ships have wrecked on the beautiful, but beguiling waters of Lake Erie. Between four and five hundred of those wrecks remain buried in the sediment at the bottom of the lake.

In this report, the Cleveland Underwater Explorers, known as CLUE, deep sea photographer Andy Morrison and The National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo shared stunning video, and fascinating stories, tragedies, legends and more about what lies beneath the surface.

