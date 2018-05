PARMA, Ohio — Parma police and fire officials are on the scene of an industrial fire with a reported explosion.

Parma Fire crews responding to the 5600 block of Chevrolet Boulevard for an industrial fire with reported explosion. — Parma Fire Dept (@ParmaOHFire) May 22, 2018

They’re asking the public to avoid the Chevrolet Boulevard area, where the incident occurred at ABF Freight.

No further details are available.