NFL considers 15-yard penalty for kneeling during national anthem: report

Kneeling during the national anthem is reportedly being discussed as NFL owners meet this week in Atlanta.

According to Sports Illustrated, one possible idea discussed on how to handle players kneeling during the anthem: 15-yard penalties could be considered.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, it would be up to the home team on whether both teams come out of the locker room for the anthem.

Per sources, one anthem idea being discussed: Leaving it up to home team on whether teams come out for the anthem; if teams do come out for the anthem, potential that teams could be assessed 15-yard penalties for kneeling. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2018

At the NFL league meetings, owners had a three-hour session to discuss how to handle players demonstrating during the anthem. @AlbertBreer has more: https://t.co/w6nXjsKuSQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 22, 2018

Last season saw weeks of protests from some players during the playing of the anthem. There were further protests after President Donald Trump said it was a “total disrespect for our great country.”

