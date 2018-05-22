Mother who gave birth while in a coma dies three years after waking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mother who gave birth to her son while she was in a coma has passed away three years after waking.

WATE reports Sharista Giles passed away early Monday. It was announced on a Facebook page set up for the woman and her son.

Giles, who was then four months pregnant, was involved in an accident in 2014. She and two friends were on their way home from a concert late one night, when the driver crashed into a guardrail. The two others in the car were fine, but Sharista was trapped in her passenger seat and was unresponsive.

Her baby was born prematurely in January, weighing only two pounds.

Giles’ mother, Anna Moser, said doctors gave her daughter a two percent chance of recovering. But her family in April 2015 told WATE she had just begun to wake up from the coma.

Moser said her cause of death is still being determined, but that it happened after she’d been taken to the hospital.

Read more here.