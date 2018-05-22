Lorain student found with gun in book bag at school, says he had it for self-protection ‘on the streets’

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain High School student faces charges after a loaded handgun was allegedly found in his book bag.

Codsh’e Montil Berger Jr., 18, is charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon in the case.

According to police reports, a school safety officer called police Thursday saying they’d received information that a student possibly had possession of a firearm. The officer had overheard a conversation between Berger and another student.

School officials ended up locating a loaded gun in Berger’s book bag. It was loaded with three bullets in the magazine.

Berger told police that he did have the gun but that it didn’t belong to him. He also said he wasn’t going to “snitch” on who it belonged to. He told police he was carrying the gun for self-protection in light of recent shootings. He said he didn’t fear for his life in school and didn’t have any intention of using the firearm unless he was shot at on the streets.

Berger told police of other students in the school he said were gang members. Police found knives on two other students.

Police reports state Berger was “cooperative and respectful to the school staff and officers throughout the investigation.”

He pleaded not guilty to his charges on Friday.