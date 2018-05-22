Live Report: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties through 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

**For more on that alert, click here**

As a cold front glides by today, there will be showers and storms that redevelop out ahead of the system. Dew points will start to fall very gradually as the front pulls in a slightly cooler air mass.

It will be interesting to see if dense fog forms. If it does, it may be a good idea to plan heading out the door a few minutes early to reach your destination safely.