‘Gift cards preferable’: Mom under fire after birthday party invite

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australia mother is under fire after an invitation she sent out for her child’s birthday party.

Daily Mail reports that the invite states that “Gift cards are preferable and no size 1 clothes needed.” It also says to “please include a receipt for any other purchases.”

The invite was reportedly posted on Facebook.

Some said it was tacky and rude. Others say gifts have gone from a “nice surprise” to an “expectation.”

Others said they’d rather have something their kids need and can use.

What do you think?

Read more here.