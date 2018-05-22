Extras wanted for Helen Hunt horror movie being filmed in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Extras are wanted for the horror movie starring Oscar-winning actress, Helen Hunt, currently being filmed in the Cleveland area.

In “I See You,” Hunt plays the wife of a lead investigator in a child abduction case. Variety reports they struggle with infidelity issues, and a “malicious presence” manifests itself in their home, threatening the safety of their young son.

According to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, volunteer extras are needed for filming on May 30 from 7 a.m. to noon in Chagrin Falls. Extras must be ages 16 and up and must be available for the full duration of time.

Further details here:

Hunt has been in the Cleveland area filming the last several days, tweeting a photo of herself at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.