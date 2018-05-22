Company offers drug dog to search your child’s bedroom

PLEASANT HILL, Missouri — It’s a company that lets you use a dog trained to sniff out drugs to search your child’s bedroom.

Metro K-9 Services allows users to rent a drug dog by the hour, WDAF reported. Ray McCarty, the company’s founder, said his service is the only one of it’s kind in the Kansas and Missouri areas.

McCarty said he hopes his company will deter kids from buying and using drugs.

“What about the trust in your kid after that? Would your kid trust you again?” asked Ted Overman, a father of four teens.

McCarty said most parents order their sweeps when their children aren’t home. Some parents flush the drugs, he told WDAF. McCarty said he never calls the cops.

“It makes them feel better. We aren’t going to say anything because its none of our business. We are just there to do a job. We do it, and we leave,” he said.

Schools also contact McCarty for his services.

“When the kids know that there is a drug dog on campus, it lets them know that we are on top of things and that we are taking care of what’s going on,” Chad Smith, Shelterwood Academy program director told WDAF.

“We’re not trying to catch kids just being bad. We are really trying to help them to do the right thing,” Smith said.

According to WDAF, Metro K-9’s services start at $200. The company is also training one of it’s dogs to start sniffing for weapons in schools and other places.

FOX 8 found that Tenable Protective Services, which operates throughout Ohio and Detroit, offers similar services.