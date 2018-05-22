× Cleveland rocks! Rock Hall Live takes center stage for summer concerts, festivals and more

CLEVELAND– Cleveland rocks.. especially in the summer!

Rock Hall Live! is taking center stage Memorial Day to Labor Day and the Roll and Roll Hall of Fame says the lineup includes more live concerts, festivals and events.

Highlights of the summer lineup are performances from 2009 Inductee Wanda Jackson (with Nashville all-female trio Bang!Bang!), 2015 Inductee Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts), and 2014 Inductee John Oates (Hall & Oates), as well as country rocker Jesse Dayton, and Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo.

The Rock Hall says this year’s lineup kicks off with Catch Meaning Festival on May 27, featuring electronic funk and R&B bands.

Then, the summer continues with the Rock Hall’s free Summer in the City concerts. Those run Wednesdays in July through August. Those concerts will showcase female-fronted bands.

Other things to look forward to:

Music lovers can catch more than 50 local artists performing in the beer garden on the plaza.

Live music by local artists can be heard during Rock Hall Live! Lunch by the Lake on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. in June, July and August.

Rock Hall Live! Sun Sets, offered on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET in July and August, features live music, trivia and craft beers from Great Lakes Brewing Company, Fat Head’s Brewery and Magic Hat Brewing Company.

Families can also take advantage of free events, including a Fam Jam with programming and activities geared toward little rockers, a Michael Jackson Birthday Bash, and the annual Believe in CLE Yoga Event.

Rock Hall Live! is powered by PNC.

