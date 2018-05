CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of men in connection with a homicide.

Maurice Mitchell, 20, was shot inside a car in a parking lot on Superior Avenue and East 105th Street in Cleveland on Feb. 19.

On Tuesday, police released several photos of the males tied to the murder.

Anyone with information to identify them is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

41.522040 -81.615039