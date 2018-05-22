Cause of Parma fire, explosion that injured one still under investigation

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Fire Department released more information following an industrial explosion Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to ABF Trucking Company on Chevrolet Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire and explosion. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building, where propane is stored. A propane truck also caught fire.

One person was treated at the scene and later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The name and condition was not released.

The report of explosions were from over pressurization of smaller propane tanks used to power tow motors and forklifts, according to the Parma Fire Department.

“Propane, as used in the commercial environment, is common for its use in forklifts and other industrial vehicles. The potential for what is referred to as a B.L.E.V.E. (boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion) is inherent to any application in either the commercial or home setting,” said Parma Fire Chief Michael Lasky, in a news release.

The fire department said the quick action from firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other vehicles and prevented more explosions.

“ABF Freight has an exemplary safety record within the community and places a high value on the safety of their employees and the surrounding community,” said T.J. Martin, Parma Fire Department spokesman.

Parma fire officials are working with the Division of State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire. Damage estimates were not available.