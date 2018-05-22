Authorities search for 2 inmates who escaped juvenile detention facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Youth Services and several area police agencies are searching for two juvenile inmates who escaped the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills.

Nathaniel Lee Jacks, 17, and Chase Newman, 16, were last seen early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Youth Services told FOX 8 that it's believed the teens used a sheet to scale a fence at the facility.

Jacks was being held for vandalism. Newsman was being held for tampering with evidence and theft.

In a news release, the Ohio Department of Youth Services said Jacks could be headed for Licking County. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

Newman could be headed for Hardin County, the release said. He was also last seen wearing dark blue pants and a t-shirt or sweatshirt as well.

Officers from several agencies were searching nearby John Dewey Elementary School after they received motion alarms from inside the building. A police K-9 was assisting in the room-to-room search.

Authorities say anyone who encounters the teens should avoid approaching them and call 911 right away.

