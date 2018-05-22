× Another RTA executive removed from position following investigation into $1M in health-care benefits

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed a top RTA official has been taken off the job in the first step toward firing, and this is believed to be tied to the investigation into the former RTA Board President receiving more than $1 million in health-care benefits improperly.

RTA Deputy GM for Human Resources Bruce Hampton has been “removed from his position” without pay. RTA says he will have “due process” in an attempt to keep his job.

Just days ago, RTA announced former board president George Dixon had resigned in the wake of receiving more than $1 in health-care benefits and premiums. The agency also says Dixon abused cell phone privileges and failed to reimburse RTA.

Dixon resigned after 24 years.

RTA has forwarded the investigation to prosecutors to look into criminal charges.