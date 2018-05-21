Woman charged under Goddard’s Law after dogs severely abused, neglected; one pup died

**Warning: The photo below may be extremely disturbing to some**

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Newburgh Heights Police Department arrested and charged a woman under Goddard’s Law with two counts of animal cruelty.

Police say the arrest of Jasmine Bryant, 27, was the result of a tip and investigation which revealed two dogs — Max and Brownie — were severely abused and neglected.

Officers brought Brownie to the police station and during transport to the kennel, Brownie passed away. The pup was estimated to be 4-5 months old.

Max was also removed from the home and is currently being nursed back to health, police say.

Bryant appeared in court Monday; her case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Goddard’s Law, named after FOX 8’s own legendary meteorologist Dick Goddard, increased the penalty for companion animal abuse from a misdemeanor to a felony.

