Two men arrested after shots fired at Kalahari Resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Two men arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at Kalahari Resort are due in Sandusky Municipal Court Monday.

Samuel N. McKnight faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm and marijuana possession. Sylvester A. Harris faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm.

According to police reports, authorities were called to the Kalahari Nyumba Entertainment Villas to help with a group refusing to leave and using narcotics. When deputies arrived, they saw a large crowd running toward the rear overflow lot of Kalahari. Other groups were running south and west as well.

Deputies went into the villas and said they heard five to six shots coming from outside. Deputies also found a shell casing.

They were not able to locate the suspects at the scene, and they were later arrested.

Erie County sheriff's officials are still investigating, but they said no one was hurt in the early Sunday morning incident.

