‘Thanks a bunch Goldilocks’: Jim Carrey uses political cartoon to slam Kent State grad who posed with AR-10

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY, Ohio — Jim Carrey has taken aim at a Kent State University graduate after photos showing her carrying an AR-10 and graduation cap with the words “Come and take it” went viral.

Kaitlin Bennett wrote in her original post, “Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow”

According to its website, the university has rules against students, faculty, and staff carrying any “deadly weapons.”

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The post was retweeted over 7,000 times, and prompted national attention.

Carrey, who regularly posts political cartoons, tweeted about Bennett on May 18.

He wrote: And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.”

And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 19, 2018

It’s been retweeted over 14,000 times.

Bennett responded to Carrey, saying: “Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption.”

Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption. You're the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die. Is this what you have to do because you've become irrelevant? Disgusting. #GunControlKills https://t.co/vl1miG3YmF — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 19, 2018

Eric Mansfield, university spokesperson, told Fox 8 News that once Bennett graduated she was “no longer restricted under the policy as a student.”

Kent State’s graduation was May 12 with Michael Keaton delivering the commencement address.

He also said that all guns are banned at Dix Stadium and that Bennett notified the university of her intent to have the photos taken. Mansfield said they were taken the day after graduation.

Read more here.