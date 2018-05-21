× Suspect in Beachwood Place shooting indicted

BEACHWOOD-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man has been indicted for a shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall back in March.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and Beachwood Police went to a grand jury for 8 charges against Jamallee McKinley Jr.

The charges include aggravated robbery, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and more.

McKinley also faces a separate charge for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Records show he has prior convictions for drug cases. Earlier, investigators indicted another man for firing a shot inside the mall.

Police just now indicted McKinley since this investigation relied in part of evidence test results.