Suspect in Beachwood Place shooting indicted
BEACHWOOD-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man has been indicted for a shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall back in March.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and Beachwood Police went to a grand jury for 8 charges against Jamallee McKinley Jr.
The charges include aggravated robbery, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and more.
McKinley also faces a separate charge for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Records show he has prior convictions for drug cases. Earlier, investigators indicted another man for firing a shot inside the mall.
Police just now indicted McKinley since this investigation relied in part of evidence test results.
