Prince Harry and Meghan donate wedding flowers to hospice patients

UNITED KINGDOM — The meticulously chosen flowers used to decorate Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel had a second purpose after the royal wedding Saturday.

Bouquets of the flowers were given to patients at St. Joseph’s Hospice in the .

Meghan Markle’s bridal bouquet, hand-picked Friday evening by Prince Harry, contained white forget-me-nots, his mother’s favorite flowers, according to Kensington Palace. Other flowers chosen for the ceremony included another of Diana’s favorites – white roses.

The hospice posted photos of the flowers, saying: “Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture ❤”

