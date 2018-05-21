Police investigation of two students leads to extra security at Mentor High School

MENTOR, Ohio — An email was sent to parents of Mentor High School students Monday evening concerning a police investigation of two students.

Mentor High School Principal Andy Fetchik says the Mentor Police Department has interviewed the students who were reportedly making a threat of violence toward the high school.

Based on what is known, Fetchik says the students could be facing criminal charges; they will also face “serious disciplinary action from Mentor Schools.”

In the email, Fetchik says, “I can assure you the two students will not be allowed back in school for at least the remainder of the school year.”

Security will be increased during final exams on Tuesday. That means there will be an extra police presence at the high school.

“The safety of our students, staff, and schools is our absolute number one priority. We will continue to take any and all reports and concerns that are brought to our attention extremely seriously. Please join us in reminding students to report any concerns they may have to an adult they trust at any time, just as was done in this instance, so swift action can be taken. Thank you for your continued support and for working together to stay diligent about school safety.”