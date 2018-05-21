Missing: Bryanna Famesworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Bryanna Famesworth, 27, was last seen on Emery Avenue in Cleveland on May 16.

Bryanna has a large scar on her inner left leg and tattoos on her wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Durbin with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2579.

