Man who killed Salvation Army employee sentenced to life in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of murdering a Salvation Army employee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.

William Ted Jones, 27, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, burglary and more.

He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole plus 241 years.

Jared Plesec, 21, was killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on Dec. 2. Witnesses said he was sharing scripture with the suspect before he was shot in the head.

Police said the shooting was the beginning on Jones’ crime spree, which included several carjackings, before his arrest later that day.

“He wanted to take responsibility,and he wanted to avoid the death penalty,” said Kevin Spellacy, defense attorney.

