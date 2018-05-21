Baboon caught after escaping cage at San Antonio airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- A baboon that was being transported escaped its cage Monday afternoon and ran loose in San Antonio International Airport, officials said.

An airport spokesman said the baboon was cornered in the baggage handling area of Terminal B.

According to KABB, the animal was caught after being shot with a tranquilizer.

Before the baboon was captured, American Airlines released a statement, saying the baboon was being taken to an animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio area.

"We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now on-site to ensure his safety and well-being as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary," the statement read.

The baboon arrived on a flight from Chicago, according to American and CNN affiliate KSAT.

No passengers or flights have been affected.

**Video, above, is courtesy of KABB**

WATCH: Video of baboon on the loose at the SA airport before tranquilized and caught @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/7oJlq10F4u — Ryan Wolf (@ryanwolf) May 21, 2018