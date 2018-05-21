× LeafFilter African Safari winner announced!

After 12 days of raising money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, LeafFilter and our viewers have raised nearly $7,000! 100% of these funds will go directly to support the dwindling population of giraffes.

Plus, one lucky viewer who bought a raffle ticket won a $10,000 LUXURY African Safari. Our winner is: Christine Carnett! She’ll be enjoying a 4-star experience in Africa in 2019 compliments of LeafFilter!

The raffle is over, but if you still want to donate to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation please visit the GCF website: https://giraffeconservation.org/

For the official terms and conditions of the raffle please click here.