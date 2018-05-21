LeafFilter African Safari winner announced!

Posted 10:48 am, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, May 21, 2018

After 12 days of raising money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, LeafFilter and our viewers have raised nearly $7,000!  100% of these funds will go directly to support the dwindling population of giraffes.

Plus, one lucky viewer who bought a raffle ticket won a $10,000 LUXURY African Safari.  Our winner is:  Christine Carnett!  She’ll be enjoying a 4-star experience in Africa in 2019 compliments of LeafFilter!

The raffle is over, but if you still want to donate to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation please visit the GCF website:  https://giraffeconservation.org/ 

For the official terms and conditions of the raffle please click here.