Increasing humidity adding to shower, storm potential

CLEVELAND - Relatively quiet this morning with a cool start, temps right around 50°. Yes, some of us dipped down into the upper 40s. (51 degrees is the average low for this time of year.)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as we head into the work week. Nothing severe, just the "garden-variety" type thunderstorms.

First round, a line of rain and storms after 5 p.m. this evening. These showers and storms will be moving west to east through the evening.

