Georgetown student paralyzed nearly 3 years ago walks at graduation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgetown Athletics shared an incredible and unforgettable moment from this weekend’s graduation ceremony.

Ty Williams, who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing on the university’s football team in September 2015, walked for the first time in nearly three years.

It happened during Georgetown’s graduation ceremony on Saturday where Ty earned a degree in government.

**Watch the wonderful moment in the video, below**

Georgetown University posted, “A student body that never fails to amaze us. Congratulations, Ty! We are all proud to be Hoyas alongside you.”