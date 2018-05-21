Cavaliers lead Celtics by 16 after one quarter

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before Game Four of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers look to even the series before heading to Boston for Game 5. They lead after one quarter, 34-18.

The Cavs had another strong first quarter with 11 points from LeBron James and plenty of help from the other starters. J.R. Smith added two three-pointers as Cleveland took a 16-point lead.

The odds favor the Cavs. They’ve won six straight at Quicken Loans Arena and six straight Game 4s.

Cleveland beat Boston in Game 3, 116-86. LeBron James had 27 and five other Cavaliers put up double-digit numbers.

