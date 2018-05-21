× Cavaliers lead Celtics by 16 after one quarter

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers look to even the series before heading to Boston for Game 5. They lead after one quarter, 34-18.

The Cavs had another strong first quarter with 11 points from LeBron James and plenty of help from the other starters. J.R. Smith added two three-pointers as Cleveland took a 16-point lead.

The odds favor the Cavs. They’ve won six straight at Quicken Loans Arena and six straight Game 4s.

Cleveland beat Boston in Game 3, 116-86. LeBron James had 27 and five other Cavaliers put up double-digit numbers.

