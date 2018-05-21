8-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 9-year-old cousin in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen by his 9-year-old cousin in Akron Sunday morning.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened in the 1200 block of Marcy Street at around 1 a.m.

The two boys were playing video games at the time. The 9-year-old then went into the kitchen to get some snacks. When he opened the cupboard, he found a handgun. The 9-year-old then pointed the gun and fired a shot at the 8-year-old’s abdomen.

Another male, 14, was at the home when it happened and came downstairs after hearing the shot. He ran outside for help.

The victim was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation, and no charges have yet been filed.