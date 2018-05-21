Driver seen on body cam video being restrained by Canton K-9 to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The driver seen on body cam video being restrained by a Canton Police Department K-9 during a traffic stop will appear in court Monday.

Ronald Wagner, 45, was pulled over May 13 by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

The Canton Police Department was called to assist when police say the driver was non-compliant with the trooper.

Police say Wagner refused multiple orders to provide personal information, and he refused to step out of his vehicle. In video of the incident, you hear police warning Wagner this is his final chance or they will break his window and take him into custody.

The K-9 officer tells Wagner, "We are going to break that window and this dog will apprehend you... you are going to get bit by this K-9 if you don't act accordingly."

When Wagner doesn't listen to several warnings, the K-9 jumps through the window and grips onto Wagner's arm as police say he continued to resist arrest.

Wagner was charged with display/expired plates; no seat belt; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; unauthorized plates and driving with a valid license.

Canton police says its Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident to determine if any departmental policies or regulations were violated.

