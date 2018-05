HOUSTON– Trevor Bauer left a few young Astros fans stunned Sunday night.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher made an incredible grab behind his back during batting practice.

One fan caught it on video and posted it on Twitter with the caption, “@BauerOutage you need to chill,” which earned a retweet from Bauer himself.

The catch is great and the reaction from fans is icing on the cake.

The Indians play in Houston at 8:08 p.m. Sunday. They beat the Astros on Saturday, 5-4.

