CLEVELAND — The right two lanes of I-77 North at Broadway Avenue are closed because of high water, the Ohio Department of Transportation said Sunday.

Only the left lane is getting by.

ODOT on Sunday advised drivers to use caution on the roadways after heavy rains swept through Northeast Ohio on Saturday. There was no word on when the lanes would reopen.

