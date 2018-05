SANDUSKY, Ohio– No one was injured after a shot was fired at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky Saturday night.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a big party involving underage drinking at the resort. Authorities asked the crowd to leave and that’s when a shot was fired into the air,¬†Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

Sigsworth said at least one person was arrested at a nearby Taco Bell.

No injuries were reported.