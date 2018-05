Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly night ahead! Other than clouds thickening up again, tonight will remain relatively quiet with lows around 50. Yes, some of us will dip down into the upper 40s. (51 degrees the average low for this time of year.)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as we head into the work week. Nothing severe, just the garden variety type thunderstorms.

First round, a line of rain and storms after 5 p.m. Monday. Moving west to east through the evening.