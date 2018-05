Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once again a temperature spread from north to south this afternoon. Highs in the low 60’s near the lake to low 70s well inland. Sunshine breaking out now so we should have a pleasant evening.

Tonight will remain relatively quiet with lows around 50. There is a risk of showers and storms early tomorrow morning in our southern communities.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as we head into the work week. Nothing severe, just the garden variety type thunderstorms.