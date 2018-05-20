Ohio man graduates from high school 60 years after leaving for Navy

BATAVIA, Ohio– An Ohio man graduated from high school this weekend after 60 years.

Ed Shinkle skipped his senior year at Batavia High School, located about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, to join the Navy.

“All my brothers were in the service and I thought it was appropriate for every young man to be in the service and serve our country,” Shinkle told WKRC in Cincinnati.

When he found out his 60-year reunion was coming up, he decided to make it official.

It may have taken him 60 years but Ed Shinkle gets his @BataviaHS diploma. Congrats to him and all his fellow grads @Local12 pic.twitter.com/cXiUNtbxpS — TR Gormley (@McGingeryBeard) May 19, 2018

Shinkle accepted his diploma Friday night with the rest of the Batavia High School class of 2018 and received a standing ovation when he returned to his seat.