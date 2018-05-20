Man wins 4 lottery prizes – including for $5M and $1M – within months

LOS ANGELES – A lucky lottery player from Southern California has won more than $6 million in prizes in the past six months, including one worth a staggering $5 million, state lottery officials announced Friday.

Antulio Mazariegos recently walked into the California Lottery’s Van Nuys District Office with the $5 million-winning scratchers ticket. Mazariegos had purchased the winning ticket at Liquor Bank, located at 16925 Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, according to a California Lottery news release.

He explained there were only three remaining California Black Premium Scratchers left at the location, so he decided to buy them all.

But that wasn’t the only winning ticket the long-time lottery player was holding, according to KTLA. During the same visit, Mazariegos also turned in two other tickets worth $1,000 and $600 respectively, the release stated.

And all that was on top of the $1 million he won through another scratchers ticket last November. He bought that ticket at U.S.A. Donuts, located at 15321 Roscoe Boulevard in Panorama City.

Mazariegos told lottery officials he just likes to play the game, and isn’t sure why he’s had such luck lately.