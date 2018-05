CLEVELAND — Daniel Mesfun won the 41st annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:16:32.

Thousands of runners came to Northeast Ohio to run in the race which started at 7 a.m., along with the Half Marathon and 10K.

Runners started at Ontario Street and ended at Superior Avenue and West 3rd Street.

**Click here for a list of road closures during the race**