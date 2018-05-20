Controversy surrounds 1st place Cleveland Marathon winner

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Marathon officials are looking into a technical rule after the second place finisher says the first place winner broke a minor race rule.

Daniel Mesfun was clocked in as the unofficial winner of the 41st annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:16:32.

According to Race Director Jack Staph, the second place runner, who was in the lead for the majority of the race, thought Meslun, who was behind him, was running the half marathon because he had a shirt over his bib.

There are competitors running a marathon, half marathon, and other shorter races.

Staph says there is no doubt the marathon winner ran the whole race and finished first, but they are looking into how serious a violation it is.

The first place winner gets a prize of $3,000, second place receives $1,500.

Staph says they will make a decision in the next couple of days.

Magnificat graduate, Sarah Horbol, won the women’s marathon with a time of 2:51:40. Horbol is from Westlake.

And our Women's 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Winner is Sarah Horbol from WESTLAKE OHIO!!!! #HomeChick #westSIIIDE pic.twitter.com/NmbaQVD8KV — Cleveland Marathon (@clevemarathon) May 20, 2018

