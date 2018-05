CLEVELAND– A Cleveland police horse showed off a few moves this weekend.

It happened at the 12th annual Stockyard Bike-A-Thon at Clark Elementary in Cleveland on Saturday.

Police Cpt. Keith Sulzer posted video of kids and cops dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle.” It also shows anofficer in the mounted unit and his four-legged partner going, “to the right, to the right, to the right, to the right.”