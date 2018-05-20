19-year-old has two brain surgeries after shooting at Cleveland club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Robert and Berena Chambers are asking for justice and prayers after their daughter, Mary Jane Chambers, was shot in the head early Saturday morning while working at the Million Dollar Club on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

Berena Chambers, Mary Jane’s stepmom, said the shooting started after a man got into a disagreement with the club owner.

“He left, came back and shot up the gentleman’s club,” Berena Chambers said.

The victim is listed in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center. Berena Chambers said the 19-year-old was put on a feeding tube after two brain surgeries. She said doctors were unable to remove the bullet.

She said it’s likely Mary Jane had no idea what happened.

“She was probably facing backwards and didn’t even know that it was going to happen. She was having a conversation with a girlfriend of hers,” she said.

Cleveland police are investigating and Chambers said the detective has been very helpful, but also said the club owner is not cooperating with police. There are cameras outside the bar that may show who the shooter is.

Berena Chambers also has a message for whoever pulled the trigger.

“Whoever did this, if you’re watching, please turn yourself in, man up to what you did."