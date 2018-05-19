Whatever It Takes! Local teen misses high school graduation to see Cavs in Game 3

CLEVELAND- There are Cleveland Cavaliers fans; then there’s Nathan Lower.

All eyes were on the local teen at Saturday night’s Cavs game because of this: The high school student had on his graduation cap and gown and was holding a sign that said, “I’m missing my grad ceremony at Conneaut High. Whatever It Takes!”

Nathan caught the eye of the Cavs and they showed him on the Humongotron.

Nathan’s mom, Amy Dee, told FOX 8 News that her son “LOVES the Cavs.” Amy says she was able to purchase tickets for a good price to see the Cavs take on the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, so she asked her son if he wanted to go and, of course, he said yes.

Amy says Nathan attended his baccalaureate ceremony Friday night and spent time with his classmates at the graduation rehearsal, so she was still able to get pictures of him during this big time in his life.

Go, Cavs!