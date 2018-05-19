Some people thought Pippa Middleton’s royal wedding dress looked like Arizona Green Tea

WINDSOR, England — Of all the things to talk about on the day of the royal wedding, this one really takes the cake, or should we say… tea.

Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa, was at Saturday’s big event as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do.”

Her pale green dress had some people talking on Twitter and comparing it to Arizona Green Tea.

The company itself tweeted, “Pippa got you feelin’ thirsty?! Stop by the Great Buy 99 Pop-Up for a free can of the real thing!”

One Twitter user said, “Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona.”

Pippa got you feelin’ thirsty?! 😂

Stop by the Great Buy 99 Pop-Up for a free can of the real thing! #royalwedding #GreatBuy99 #nyc #arizonaicedtea pic.twitter.com/odKcg4GrQa — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) May 19, 2018

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona #RoyalWedding (credit to my father) pic.twitter.com/CIgwmjoSnA — Spooky Island (@dimiginger_mars) May 19, 2018

PEOPLE says her silk dress was a “Hepburn” by The Fold. It’s listed for $695.