CLEVELAND - Unfortunately, the stalled front/unsettled weather plans on sticking around through early next week.

Remember though, that “unsettled” means that batches of showers and storms will NOT be continuous.

Highest coverage seems to be Saturday afternoon into early evening. There is also a MARGINAL risk for severe thunderstorms at this time. Gusty winds and isolated damaging winds are the threat.

