Man to North Ridgeville police: Help me … I’m being followed by a pig

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Imagine a police officer receiving this call: “Help me. I’m being followed by a pig.”

We’re not sure of the exact wording, but that’s pretty much what happened in North Ridgeville early Saturday morning.

Police say a man called the station just before 5:30 a.m., saying he was being stalked by a pig on Center Ridge Road.

They thought he was drunk, but when officers responded, they found the man to be stone-cold sober. You know what else they found? The pig.

An officer managed to move the pig into his cruiser, where the animal was taken to the station and placed into one of the dog kennels.

Eventually, the pig’s owner came to pick it up.

Police didn’t say if the owner had been charged, but a loose pig is certainly nothing to oink about.