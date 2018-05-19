Local students recognized at 2018 Dazzle Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- More than 200 local high school students took the stage Saturday night at Playhouse Square before the 2018 Dazzle Awards.

The awards are presented to the best productions and students in musical theater from around northeast Ohio in 14 different categories. This year 26 schools participated in the program. The students performed before the 3rd annual Dazzle Awards.

The Saturday night awards show was hosted by Fox 8's Todd Meany.

