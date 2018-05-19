J.J. Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas — Houston Texans player J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the victims in Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting.

The team confirmed the news to ESPN following the shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured at least 13 others.

Following Friday’s shooting, Watt tweeted, “Absolutely horrific.” Watt has done a lot of community service over the past several years.

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Authorities on Saturday released the names of the 10 people who were killed:

Glenda Perkins; Cynthia Tisdale; Kimberly Vaughan; Shana Fisher; Angelique Ramirez; Christian Riley Garcia; Jared Black; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Jake Stone; and Aaron Kyle McLeod.

Perkins and Tisdale were teachers. The others were students.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and faces murder charges.

