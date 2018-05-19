Wicked weather leads to flooding, cancellation of Cavs Fan Fest

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Portions of Northeast Ohio are dealing with flooding as storms move through.
A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 6:30 p.m. along the I-90 corridor and 8:00 p.m. along the I-271 and I-480 corridors. Up to 3″ has fallen in spots.
Due to lightning and the possibility of more storms, Cavs Fan Fest was canceled for Game 3 tonight.
