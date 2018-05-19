Interactive Radar

Wicked weather leads to flooding, cancellation of Cavs Fan Fest

Posted 5:41 pm, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:21PM, May 19, 2018

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Portions of Northeast Ohio are dealing with flooding as storms move through.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 6:30 p.m. along the I-90 corridor and 8:00 p.m. along the I-271 and I-480 corridors.  Up to 3″ has fallen in spots.

Due to lightning and the possibility of more storms, Cavs Fan Fest was canceled for Game 3 tonight.

