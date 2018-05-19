Wicked weather leads to flooding, cancellation of Cavs Fan Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Portions of Northeast Ohio are dealing with flooding as storms move through.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 6:30 p.m. along the I-90 corridor and 8:00 p.m. along the I-271 and I-480 corridors. Up to 3″ has fallen in spots.

Due to lightning and the possibility of more storms, Cavs Fan Fest was canceled for Game 3 tonight.

UPDATE: Due to lightning and severe weather projected to continue until approx. 11 PM, tonight's Fan Fest has been CANCELED. We anticipate better weather for a Game 4 Fan Fest on Monday, with Fest gates opening at 5 PM, @TheQArena doors opening at 6:30 PM and tipoff at 8:30 PM. https://t.co/mmHMxtZTev — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 19, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 306 CLOSED between Mentor Avenue and Tyler Blvd due to flooding at the RR underpass. — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) May 19, 2018

