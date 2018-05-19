Flash flooding washes away part of road on I-90 EB before Dead Man’s Curve, leading to lane closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police issued a traffic advisory Saturday evening due to flooding.

Police said flash flooding washed away part of the road, causing a massive hole on I-90 EB before Dead Man’s Curve. That has led to the closure of the left two lanes.

The heavy rains and storms that have been moving through Northeast Ohio have created flooding in other parts of Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

The Cleveland Cavaliers canceled Fan Fest due to the weather.

