Cuban transportation minister: 113 people killed in Friday’s passenger jet crash

HAVANA – The Cuban transportation minister says 113 people were killed in Friday’s passenger jet crash.

Cuban website Cubadebate, citing the transportation minister, says the flight recorder was recovered from the crash.

The Cuban Council of Churches says 20 priests from an evangelical church are among the dead in the Havana plane crash.

“On that plane were 10 couples of pastors. 20 people. All of the Nazarene Church in the eastern region,” confirmed Maite Quesada, a member of the council.

The group spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to their homes and places of worship in the province of Holguin.

Investigators are trying to piece together why the aging Boeing 737 went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff Friday.

